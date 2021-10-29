Cardwell advises women to pay attention

Most Americans are aware that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Christie Cardwell wants women everywhere to be aware of changes in their breasts ALL year, not just in October. “If you think something is wrong, or if there is ANYTHING different, go to the doctor. Your life is too important to wait.”
Christie is one of the assistant managers at the IGA in Russellville. She noticed a lump in her breast last November. “I’ve had lumps before, and there were never any problems. This one didn’t hurt and didn’t really bother me, so I kept on working. In January, it started hurting. It was a different kind of pain than I have ever felt, so I went to James Staples, APRN in Auburn. He sent me to Logan Memorial Hospital on January 29th for a diagnostic mammogram.” Christie describes this mammogram as painful as the radiologist really zeroed in on the lump. She is thankful she had it done, for that procedure detected a second smaller lump that had been unnoticeable.
James Staples prayed with her and told her she has a long road ahead. He then sent her to Dr. Mark Jessen, a general surgeon in Bowling Green, to biopsy both masses. “Dr. Jessen also prayed with me told me he felt led to say, “God is not done with you yet!”
“Feb. 5th was the day I heard the doctor say, ‘You have cancer.’ ” Christie explained, “Everything seemed to stop. I felt like I was in a whirlwind. I didn’t know what to do, where to turn. It was the loneliest feeling in the world.”
Christie’s surgery to remove her left breast was scheduled for February 18th, less than 3 weeks after her diagnostic mammogram. Christie opted to have a double mastectomy because “I didn’t want to have to go through this again.” The surgeon also removed 26 lymph nodes, 3 of which were positive for cancer.
“One thing that has kept me going is Dr. Jessen’s words, that God is not done with me yet,” Christie explained. She underwent 4 months of chemotherapy that made her very sick, even with several different medications to prevent nausea. After that, she had 32 radiation treatments, the last 4 of which were so intense she has second and third-degree burns on her skin. Her last radiation treatment was on October 14, 2021.
Her family has been by her side the entire time. “It was hard on them all, especially at first. My husband Chris felt helpless as there was nothing he could do to ‘fix’ this. I was used to working 40 hours a week then I was told I couldn’t work at all. Now, I am waiting to find out when I can return to work.”
Her oncologist, Dr. Jarboe, informed her that she had been in Stage III A of breast cancer. “I had a very aggressive form of cancer that had a high probability of coming back. I didn’t know this when I chose to have the double mastectomy.”
Christie now proudly wears the title of Breast Cancer survivor, giving thanks to God first and foremost. She also says she could not have made it without the support of her husband Chris, her children Jessica and Dillon, her parents Jerry and Kathy Rust of Auburn, her siblings, extended family, and her work family. “My coworkers have been very supportive of me through it all.”
She has also found strength in another local breast cancer survivor, Beverly Goley Nicholson. “She was the first person outside of my family that I called.”
Beverly says, “I was honored that she reached out to me. I figure God allowed me to experience this for a reason and helping others could quite possibly be that reason.” Beverly was diagnosed in April 2017 and wants to stress the importance for women who have been told they have “dense breast tissue” to get a 3D mammogram. She explains that some insurances will not pay the full price of a 3D mammogram but will pay the cost of a regular mammogram and the woman can pay the difference. “Many doctors don’t share that people with dense breast tissue have an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Many cancers are undetected in dense tissue until they become larger. That’s what happened to me.”
Like Beverly, Christie wants to help women who have heard the same “6-letter word” that changes lives forever. “No one needs to feel alone. Maybe what I have been through and learned can help someone else who doesn’t know where to turn. We have to be there for each other.”
“This has not been easy. I have really bad days, but I try to focus on the positive. If I did not go through this, I may not have been here for my daughter’s wedding a couple of months ago. That was one of the happiest days of my life.” Christie says, “This is not my first fight. I was born 2 ½ months early and my parents were told that they would never take me home from the hospital. But here I am! And I am still fighting, because God isn’t done with me yet!”
More information about breast cancer can be found at BreastCancer.org or AreYouDense.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.