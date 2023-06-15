Chandler’s School recognized the accomplishments and promotion of 47 eighth graders Friday, May 26, 2023, in the school gymnasium.
Following the invocation led by McKenzie Wright, several students received individual honors. Honorees included:
Algebra I — Natalie Cox
Band — Ashby (AJ) Davis
Language Arts — Natalie Cox
Mathematics — Trapper McCarley
Science — Natalie Cox
Social Studies — Natalie Cox
Citizenship- Dylan Duncan and McKenzie Wright
Natalie Cox was recognized as Valedictorian, and Trapper McCarley was named Salutatorian.
The Gold Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who had a 90% or above grade point average. Students recognized included:
Abigail Bracken
Natalie Cox
AJ Davis
Brody Garner
Sebastian Hernandez
Trapper McCarley
Gracie Porter
Logan Steenbergen
Camden Wilson
Karington Yonts
The Silver Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who showed outstanding education growth, improvement, commitment, or intellectual development. Students recognized included:
Harley Anderson
Jayson Cole
Kyra Cornelius
Ian Dennis
Isabelle Dennis
Madison Gidcumb
Blake Gipson
Christian Helle
Isabella Higgins
Dayton Hurt
Alexis Jones
Alicia Lack
Selena Lack
Claudette Mills
Savannah Mills
Madison Neighbors
Karissa Parrish
Chloe Pinkston
Jessie Sears
Audrey Shoulders
Jaylin Thomas
Staysha Thompson
Zander White
McKenzie Wright
Students who maintained a 94% or higher average in all of their seventh and eighth-grade classes were recognized as Honor Students. Students recognized included:
Abigail Bracken
Natalie Cox
Ashby (AJ) Davis
Sebastian Hernandez
Trapper McCarley
Camden Wilson
Clay Winchester, graduating Senior at LCHS, was recognized as the 2023 recipient of the Aviles, Bush, Webb Scholarship.
Board of Education representative Lynette Baker and Principal Bonnie Spears then presented eighth-grade diplomas to the Class of 2023:
Harley Anderson
Khali Barnett
Abigail Bracken
Jayson Cole
Kyra Cornelius
Natalie Cox
AJ Davis
Ian Dennis
Isabelle Dennis
Dylan Duncan
Brody Garner
Madison Gidcumb
Blake Gipson
Cambrie Grimes
Christian Helle
Sebastian Hernandez
Isabella Higgins
Braydon Huffine
Dayton Hurt
Alexis Jones
Dameon Jones
Alicia Lack
Selena Lack
Vandan Laster
Josslyn Lee
Maria Luckado
Trevor Manning
Trapper McCarley
Claudette Mills
Savannah Mills
Asher Morris
Madison Neighbors
Karissa Parrish
Chloe Pinkston
Preston Potts
Gracie Porter
Laynee Rosser
Landyn Sadler
Jessie Sears
Audrey Shoulders
Logan Steenbergen
Jaylin Thomas
Staysha Thompson
Zander White
Camden Wilson
McKenzie Wright
Karington Yonts
The ceremony closed with a benediction led by Jailyin Thomas. Faculty and staff members of Chandler’s School would like to thank all of the graduates for their determination and dedication and wish them all continued success.
