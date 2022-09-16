The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP in 2021 to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth by responding to two historic natural disasters, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
Five troopers and officers from the Post 3 area were included in those honors.
Senior Trooper Brent Davis was named 2021 Post 3 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Davis is a 4-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Detective Shae Foley was named 2021 Post 3 Detective of the Year. Detective Foley is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Trooper Daniel Priddy was named the 2021 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Priddy is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Officer Roy Murley was named the 2021 Vehicle Investigations Officer of the Year. Officer Murley is a 17-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Vehicle Investigations Branch. (Not pictured below)
Captain Timothy Adams received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Captain Adams is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves. For more information about KSPs commitment of creating a better Kentucky by making the Commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger, and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement.
