The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $13,392 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a drainage structure on Jones Road.
The repairs will make travel safer for motorists that rely upon Jones Road.
The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Todd County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community, said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The repairs will take place on Jones Road located from 0.304 mile north of KY 508 (mile point .304) extending north to mile point .327.
The Todd County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
Additional information is available herehttp://transportation.ky.gov/
