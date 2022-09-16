On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:42 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a vehicle collision with injuries on US 68-80 East -Bowling Green Road in front of the Logan County CTC. Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles involved.
An investigation at the scene revealed a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on US 68-80 East — Bowling Green Road when the driver, a juvenile from Adairville, Ky., made a lefthand turn into the path of another vehicle while attempting to turn into the CTC. The vehicle the juvenile turned into was a 2006 Lincoln being operated by Carrol M. Pearson, 81, of Bowling Green, Ky.
