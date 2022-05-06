A public hearing to consider issuing an entertainment permit is being held Tuesday, May 10 at the historic Logan County Courthouse at 1 p.m.
According to 4th District Magistrate Jason Harper, property owner David Casey, of Red Hill Road, Lewisburg, has applied for the permit.
“His long-term goal is to open a space for paintball, tractor pulls, and camping facilities along with a concert venue,” said Harper adding he and Judge-Executive Logan Chick have already visited the site to complete a survey.
The county follows state requirements on the issuance of a permit for places of entertainment.
“It’s a state law,” said Judge Chick who is the first step in deciding on a permit. “There are several things to look at before making a decision on issuing an entertainment permit. One of the criteria involves the number of people opposed and the number of people in favor. You also have to visit the site in question and look at all that surrounds it and how it affects the area”
Although Chick has yet to make his decision, he did say that in this particular situation, being in the lake area, this project would give people more things to do and enjoy while in Logan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.