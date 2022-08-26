Lewisburg Fire Chief Jonathan Epley came to fiscal court Tuesday about the county’s radio system. He said it was not working, and that it is a safety issue for those out in the field.

“It’s not doing anything but getting worse,” said Epley adding the problem stops with the court and something needs to be done.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.