Ribbon cutting for Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash with a ribbon-cutting.
Thoroughbred staff, community members and chamber representatives joined together in celebration as Jeff Manley, Logan County Chamber of Commerce president, offered remarks and welcomed the new business to Russellville.
The day was further celebrated with free shaved ice, hot dogs and giveaways. Radio stations WUHU 107.1 and The Point 105.3 broadcasted the event live.
Thoroughbred Express offers single wash options, as well as monthly and yearly packages with unlimited washes. Thoroughbred Express features the latest soft-touch tunnel equipment, premium car care products and free-to-use amenities for a one-stop car cleaning experience.
Thoroughbred Express stands behind its commitments to be quality-driven, community-focused, environmentally-friendly and to always put its customers first.
The business is conveniently located across from Walmart at 235 Sam Walton Drive in Russellville. Their hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Check them out to experience the Thoroughbred difference.
