The Birth of Texas in Russellville, Logan County - Part One

The 22nd of April 1822 is a monumental date in history. On that date, Russellville, Ky. businessman Robert Leftwich arrived in Mexico City — about eight months after Spanish Viceroy Juan de O’Donojú signed the Treaty of Córdoba — to begin negotiations on a deal so big the story may be larger than the state of Texas. After being ruled by Spain for approximately 300 years, the treaty made Mexico an independent constitutional monarchy. However, the monarchy would die in its infancy when Santa Anna took over the country, leading the Mexican rebels under the charge of Augustin de Iturbide. It is in this small window of time in human history — between 5 and 8 years — that so much happened that we must take pause and begin anew with how this date and the people connected to it are so intertwined with Logan County and its history.
The modern portion of this story begins with Beth Rutherford’s purchase of an old building on North Main Street (no longer there) in the fall of 1999 to relocate and expand her business, DDI Engineering. Adam Scales was renovating the building, where Agnes Davis formerly operated her business, and where the News-Democrat & Leader office is now for Mrs. Rutherford.
Unbeknownst to Adam, Attorney Joe Gran Clark performed a deed search on the property as he often did when an old building became available or went up for sale. One day, Joe Gran mentioned to Adam, “That building has connections to Amos Edwards, and when I put his name in an online search, all this Texas history comes up.” So, perhaps, it is a long-overdue “thank you” to Joe Gran for sparking Adam’s initial interest in this monumental story — a story that seems to have fallen neatly into place over the last 200 years in a way that some, believe is manifest destiny. But we’ll let you be the judge of that, and to do that, we must get back to the story.
Being a member of the Christian Farmers Organization, Adam participated in six mission trips to Mexico over eight to 10 years between 1995 and 2005. The group built churches for cardboard communities — new settlement areas on the edge of towns that became overcrowded. “We went in, cleared the area of trees and growth, and built from the ground up. We gave them a church at the end of the week,” says Adam. His curiosity about Amos Edwards took its first steps just ahead of his February 2000 trip.
Each year, the missionaries traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where they spent the night before crossing into Mexico the next day. After arriving that Saturday, Adam visited the Alamo and the Texas State Library. At the library, Adam says, “I asked if they had any information on Robertson’s Colony. The librarian checked the back room and informed me, ‘There are about 20 books two inches thick each.’ So I asked for the first two or three volumes. I picked out the most interesting information and had 15-20 pages from each book copied.” He added, “It was in those pages I discovered the Russellville history and learned about Leftwich. I put the information in a folder in my desk when I got home.”
Adam occasionally came across that folder for the next 17 years and placed it back in his desk. Finally, in 2018 he found the folder once again. “I decided it was time to locate these books, so I went to the Logan County Genealogical Society and asked Judy Lyne for help,” said Adam. “I knew it would be a huge project to find that many books, but he did it,” said Judy, “The publisher was out of stock on most volumes, and Logan County Archives Clerk, Lee Thompson, found one or two at a time.” It took nearly all of the following year to locate most of the volumes of Malcolm D. McLean’s Papers Concerning Robertson’s Colony. “We discovered most of them came from different universities and libraries in Texas,” Adam added.
However, one volume was more challenging to locate. “No one seemed to be letting go of volume 13 because it was the one that mentioned the Battle of the Alamo and Texas independence,” says Adam. Crystal Biggs Birdwell, a former classmate of Adam’s with connections to a bookstore, and Mark Griffin from the Logan County Public Library, located the elusive volume around the same time in 2021.
“My primary interest was the connection between the beginning of Texas and Russellville’s history. It’s a concrete physical tie between the two places,” says Adam. “Texans believe ‘Everything is bigger in Texas,’ so why can’t the story of its beginning be just as big?” he added.
Amos Edwards was a Russellville businessman in the early 1800s, owning several town lots on Main Street and Cross Street, now known as 4th Street. Amos had numerous businesses, including a livery stable and a tavern. With several of his business ventures, he had partners, one of them was Robert Leftwich.
Edwards and Leftwich had grand plans and opened businesses in Clarksville, Tenn., and New Orleans, La., but they needed a road to get them there from Russellville. The two of them were behind the push for that road to begin in Logan County. In 1837, the Kentucky legislature approved their much-desired road, and by then, both men had died. Today, we know that road as Highway 79 South, and it runs almost 900 miles from Russellville to Austin, Texas.
Another of Edwards and Leftwich’s plans was to colonize an area of Texas with 800 residents from Kentucky and Tennessee. Which of these men had the idea first is uncertain; what is certain is that Leftwich was chosen as a representative to travel to Mexico. The individuals Leftwich represented, known as the “Seventy Signers,” include many of Edwards’ and Leftwich’s creditors, and 16 of the 70 were from Logan County. The signers formed a formal group, the Texas Association, on the 2nd of March 1822. The young Nashville lawyer, Samuel Houston, drew up the association’s contract and became one of its signers. In case you’re wondering, yes, this is the same Sam Houston who was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Tennessee; a Tennessee Governor; commander of the Texas forces during the Texas Revolution; a member of the Texas House of Representatives; twice president of Texas; a U.S. Senator from Texas, and a Texas Governor.
Including Amos Edwards and Robert Leftwich, other Logan County residents among the signers were Daniel M. Heard, a Russellville resident and brother-in-law of Lieut. Presley N. O’Bannon. Heard was also a financial supporter of Leftwich’s Mexico trip. Thomas W. Stockdale, the father of future Lieut. Governor of Texas, Fletcher Stockdale, and a distant relative of Tom Noe was among the signers. Other Logan County resident signers included Boas Roberts, John Byrne, Richard B. Dallam, Richard Curd, and Daniel Comfort, who was a local minister.
Signers with a future Logan County connection include Felix Robertson, Peyton Robertson, James Randolph Robertson, John McNairy Robertson, William Blount Robertson, James Robertson Bosley, and Sterling Clack Robertson, great-uncles and a cousin of Adam Scales. They are also sons, grandsons, and a nephew of Gen. James Robertson, known as the “Father of Tennessee and Founder of Nashville.” “I didn’t know about the Robertson connection until after I learned about the colony,” said Adam, the 5th great-grandson of Gen. Robertson. “My primary interest has always been the connection between the colony and Russellville,” he added. Signers who married into the Robertson family were Samuel B. Marshall and Leonard P. Cheatham.
The given number of signers was to impress upon the Mexican government the seriousness of their interest in obtaining a grant. The signers and Leftwich would argue that the only people in the area were Indians and Mexican farmers who could not create and contribute to the economy. They also planned to say their relocation to Texas guaranteed a prosperous economy. It took Leftwich the next 50 days to travel the 1,792.7 miles to Mexico City from Nashville, Tenn., but not before making a stop in Louisiana.
In New Orleans, Leftwich and fellow commissioner Andrew Erwin employed the services of a translator. Félix de Armas not only translated the Memorial from English to French to Spanish, but he also accompanied the commissioners to Mexico and served as their interpreter.
Meanwhile, in Mexico, the revolution for independence from Spain had been ongoing since the late summer of 1810. Local and regional struggles stretched over the next 11 years until the Treaty of Córdoba on the 24th of August 1821. For lack of a recognized monarch, Agustin de Iturbide was proclaimed emperor on the 19th of May 1822. Leftwich would be among the observers for Iturbide’s coronation ceremony.
This is a two-part series written by Denise Shoulders. Part two will appear in a future edition of the News-Democrat & Leader.
