RUSNWS-10-07-22 Lucys Closet

Director of the Lucy’s Closet ministry Vicki Kemp is shown.

 Photo by Chris Cooper

Lucy’s Closet, a ministry of the First Christian Church of Russellville, is set to begin its 14th year of serving the Logan County community on Oct. 12.

In 2009 First Christian Church began this ministry of distributing coats, gloves, socks, hats, and throws to the community. Lucy Givens McCormick was one of the early leaders of this ministry. When she passed away in 2016, the church honored her by renaming the ministry in her memory. Mrs. McCormick wanted to assure people in their community stay warm. Warmth should never be linked to financial standing.

