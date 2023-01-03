RUSNWS-01-03-23 Petrie

KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney, Elkton Mayor Arthur Green, and Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll present Representative Jason Petrie (R-Elkton) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.

 Photo submitted

The Kentucky League of Cities presented Representative Jason Petrie (R-Elkton) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. KLC bestows the award upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.

As chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, Representative Petrie played a key role in providing cities with vital funding. He also helped secure the passage of measures that help cities operate efficient and effective local governments.

