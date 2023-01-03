The Kentucky League of Cities presented Representative Jason Petrie (R-Elkton) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. KLC bestows the award upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.
As chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, Representative Petrie played a key role in providing cities with vital funding. He also helped secure the passage of measures that help cities operate efficient and effective local governments.
“We appreciate Representative Petrie’s willingness to work with us on issues important to cities,” remarked KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “Representative Petrie understands how important cities are to the commonwealth, and we thank him for working to provide city officials resources that will help them build better communities.”
“It is vital for our state government to listen and to pass legislation the Kentucky League of Cities believes will best help our local economies,” Petrie responded. “I am proud of the money we allocated towards local communities. This money is going towards crucial elements of our society such as replacing aging drinking water lines, addressing emergency medical service needs, law enforcement provisions, and many more.”
KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll thanked Representative Petrie for his support. “He is always willing to listen when an issue arises that requires the legislature’s help,” she said. “We appreciate his hard work and that of all the legislators who took up key pieces of legislation that improve the quality of life in our cities.”
Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of more than 370 cities across the commonwealth.
