Adler, David Allen-08/08/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 2nd degree, 1st off-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)-traff in cont sub, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Anderson, Jeremy A.-08/04/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Bellar, Jerry Wayne-08/07/2022-rear license not illuminated-no registration plates-failure to notify adrs change to dept of trans-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-possession of firearm by convicted felon
Clayton, Charles Michael-08/04/2022-serving bench warrant for court
Coles, Aaron B.-08/07/2022-rear license not illuminated-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Costelow, Matthew R.-08/10/2022-oper. motor vehicle/mtcyc funct. w/o ignition interlock device-license plate not legible-failure to wear seat belts-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-possessing license when privileges are revoked
Davenport, Jamie L.-08/08/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-traff in controlled substance 2nd or > offense — (heroin)-traff in cont sub, 2nd offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Davis, Clyde D.-08/04/2022-failure to appear-criminal mischief, 1st degree-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Dearing, Tiffany L.-08/10/2022-improper registration plate-no registration receipt-no registration plates-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-probation violation (for felony offense)-giving officer false identifying information-theft by deception-include cold checks u/$10,000-theft of identity of another w/o consent-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree(identify-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified-bail jumping 1st degree-persistent felony offender i
Dearmond, Aaron M.-08/09/2022-speeding 10 mph over limit-obstructed vision and/or windshield-license to be in possession-failure to wear seat belts-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Desheles, Kevin R.-08/05/2022-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Dukes, Akeem Z.-08/09/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Duncan, Joshua Lee-08/08/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Evans, Darrell G.-08/04/2022-murder- domestic violence
Frey, Eric S.-08/10/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-resisting arrest-criminal trespassing-3rd degree
Gordon, Mishell L.-08/07/2022-failure to appear
Grady, Stacey D.-08/07/2022-assault, 4th-degree dating violence (minor injury)
Holliman, Lisa R.-08/08/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Holman, Morgan R.-08/10/2022-failure to appear
Hornberger, James L.-08/08/2022 1-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Hunt, Keri D.-08/07/2022-rear license not illuminated-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Inscoe, Karson Brianna-08/04/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting u/$500
Johnson, Dana R.-08/08/2022-failure to appear
Lashley, Kellisa S.-08/04/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Luttrell, Stephen L.-08/05/2022-failure to appear-criminal trespassing-3rd degree-tbut or disp all others $500 < $1,000
Mayo, Jameson Raashad-08/08/2022-failure to appear
McMillin, Johnathon E.-08/06/2022-failure to appear
Parker, Tina M.-08/09/2022-failure to appear
Raymer, Robert M.-08/08/2022-failure to appear-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Reason, Tracy Gail-08/09/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting
Rice, Kimberly Renee-08/05/2022-driving DUI suspended license — 1st off (agg circum)
Slaughter, Garth Noah-08/04/2022-no registration plates-failure to register transfer of motor vehicle-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear
Spivey, Heather Michelle-08/09/2022-serving bench warrant for court
Strain, Clint M.-08/09/2022-no registration plates--license to be in possession-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Sumner, Kestner L.-08/08/2022-failure to appear
Taylor, Joshua M.-08/08/2022-assault, 4th degree (minor injury)-criminal mischief 2nd degree-burglary, 1st degree
tucker, brian a.-08/05/2022-speeding 11 mph over limit-speeding 17 mph over limit-speeding in a restricted zone-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Valverde, Caleb T.-08/08/2022-serving warrant (for other police agency)-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Watson, Juanita J.-08/10/2022-contempt of court (juvenile public offense)
White, Jaquon S.-08/04/2022 m.-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
Williams, Ray Douglas-08/07/2022 -assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Woodrum, Charles J.-08/06/2022-probation violation (for technical violation)
