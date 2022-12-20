Three years ago, members of Walnut Grove Church began planning a community Christmas gift of epic proportions. One that may have rivaled Linus Van Pelt’s monologue in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” explaining what Christmas was about — then, the world all but stood still, and the plans were shelved.
Walnut Grove’s pastor, Calvin Naylor, said, “The Lord laid it on my heart that we’ve got to do something. We started large, and we’re still thinking about growing it, but we condensed it down to this, which is still a big undertaking.”
The “this” he referred to is a live nativity scene, an ice skating rink that accommodates 40 skaters at a time, and a hot cocoa stand. There is also an outdoor movie screen, a place to take family pictures, and not one but two horse-drawn carriages offering rides. And all of this is the church’s Christmas gift to Logan County.
Seeing that life needed something resembling normal, whatever that was going to look like, church members decided 2022 was the year to bring the idea to life, only that it would need to be on a smaller scale, so they dusted off the earlier plans and set to work.
The planning team of 10 church members began making plans and decisions before January. The pastor says no less than 75 volunteers are providing their time to make this happen.
Naylor said, “It started because I didn’t think there was a lot of celebration in the community like other communities have.” He continued, “I wanted to bring something to the community where everyone could gather and hang out during Christmas. We needed something central.”
Keith Batchelor, one of the three primary volunteers, added, “We’re excited to have the location here, close to the park that everyone is familiar with, to encourage people to come out and have a good time, to celebrate and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. It’s an excellent opportunity to share the Christ in Christmas with the community, have some fun and allow kids to have a local place of entertainment that they don’t have to go 30 minutes away to participate in.”
Melanie Manley, another of the three primary volunteers, said, “I know families are looking for things to do this time of year to make holiday memories, and Christmas is such a special time. We were excited to offer something new to the community.” She added, “We also hope to connect with community members if they have any needs so our church could serve them or maybe introduce them to the true meaning of Christmas.”
The third primary volunteer, Tracy Naylor, said, “It has been Calvin’s dream for a few years to do this as a gift to the community for Christmas. It’s that time of year when most people open their hearts to Jesus, whether they are believers or not. They are more open to the gospel, so this is a perfect time to talk to others about Him.”
Church member Mike Brady said, “This is a great thing to do!” He continued, “What we want to see through this is that our community is blessed, that our church builds more unity through this process, and that we’ll see more people come to see Jesus Christ as their savior and Lord.”
Will Gregory, a church member and one of the two horse-drawn carriage drivers, said, “It was a God-thing. I thought what would be cool was if we did carriage rides because we have the horses and the equipment.”
“I’ve been going to Walnut Grove Church for several years now. We had an opportunity to give back to the community because they’ve always done so much for us,” said Tim Haley, one of the two horse-drawn carriage drivers. He added, “I think it has been a great event, but there are still several days to go.”
You still have time to make some Christmas memories with your family. Tonight is the last night beginning at 4 p.m.
