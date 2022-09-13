Want to know a bit about your health but don’t want to make that appointment to go and see the doctor? Logan Memorial Hospital in conjunction with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the annual Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival is bringing you that chance with free health screenings at HealthFest 2022.
Area healthcare providers and businesses focused on the health and wellness in our community will be joining Logan Memorial Hospital at its annual HealthFest Monday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon). The health fair will take place at Logan Memorial Hospital and offer complimentary health screenings provided by Logan Memorial Hospital including blood pressure checks and free blood draws (complete metabolic panel and lipids). A minimum of twelve hours of fasting is recommended for accurate results.
