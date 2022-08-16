On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, just before 11 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community.
Logan County deputies responded to 3904 Deerlick Road and located a deceased male near his residence. KSP uniformed troopers and detectives responded to the scene.
A preliminary investigation has revealed Ronald W. Cable, 57, was shot in his driveway. Cable was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
KSP is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Cable to contact Detective Gary Travis with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010. Detective Travis was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
No further information is available for release at this time.
