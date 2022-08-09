Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer is right around the corner Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13 on the square and in the park.
“I think this is a great event for the community,” said Rhonda Sullivan of Auburn Tourism who organizes Dogs Days of Summer each year for the city and its visitors. “To be able to come together is extremely important. We learned this through the pandemic. For some, this may be the only time they get to visit with neighbors. Everyone seems to have a great time in a relaxed atmosphere at Dogs Days.”
The popular 5K Glow Run/Walk at Auburn Park is back and begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Registration is at the big pavilion at the city’s park beginning at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 13 a plethora of events are scheduled. Crafts will be on the square from 3-7 p.m. along with concessions from 3-10 p.m.
Also on Saturday, a silent auction will be held in the council room from 3-6 p.m., bingo on the square from 3-7 p.m., a raffle on the square from 3-8:30 p.m., and a coloring contest on Main Street at 3 p.m.
There will be inflatables and carnival games on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Saturday and a dunking booth on the square from 3-6 p.m.
A kid’s parade will begin on Main Street Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Live Music will be featured at the Teel House lawn by the Generic Band from 3-6 p.m. and wrapping up the event on the square will be the No Deposit Band from 7-10 p.m. sponsored by Auburn Banking Company.
“Come on out and enjoy a variety of events for all ages, and spend some time with one another before the summer wraps up,” said Sullivan.
Bring your lawn chairs for the musical events.
