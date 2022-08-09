Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer is right around the corner Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13 on the square and in the park.

“I think this is a great event for the community,” said Rhonda Sullivan of Auburn Tourism who organizes Dogs Days of Summer each year for the city and its visitors. “To be able to come together is extremely important. We learned this through the pandemic. For some, this may be the only time they get to visit with neighbors. Everyone seems to have a great time in a relaxed atmosphere at Dogs Days.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.