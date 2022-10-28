Halloween lands on Monday, Oct. 31st this year, and kids will be out and about trick-or-treating in the subdivisions and churches to collect as much candy as they can carry and dress up as their favorite characters. The fun doesn’t just start on Halloween, however, there are many other activities being held in the community this weekend providing a safe place for our kids to celebrate a holiday they look forward to each year.
Trick-or-Treating Hours are as follows:
City of Adairville — Monday, Oct. 31st from 4:30-7 p.m.
City of Auburn — Monday, Oct. 31st from 5-7:30 p.m.
City of Lewisburg — Monday, Oct. 31st from 5-7:30 p.m.
City of Russellville — Monday, Oct. 31st from 5-7 p.m.
Unincorporated areas of Logan County — Monday, Oct. 31st from 5-7 p.m.
Events around the county include but are not limited to:
Hallelujah Night on the square in the City of Adairville will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3:30-6 p.m. This event includes a cake walk, pumpkin carving, face painting, crafts, a bounce house, a mega in-and-out obstacle course, and tons of candy.
The City of Lewisburg trick-or-treating will be held Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
The city will be closing N. 2nd and Front Streets (Green to Stacker Streets), and 1st Street (Sneed to Stacker Streets) for this event. N. 2nd Street is for the Harvest Fest. The city invites citizens who want to set up trunk-or-treat to set up on Front Street. There will also be additional space on the old city hall lot.
Logan County’s JROTC will be hosting a Purge of the Claus on Oct. 28th and 29th at the Logan County High school. The cost is $10. All proceeds go to Logan County School’s Youth Services for Christmas for kids.
Want to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way? Walk or ride the 5-mile loop of Watermelon, Cedar Grove, Olmstead, and Lickskillet Roads on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. Look for orange ribbons on the mailboxes for a safe stop.
There will be a Boo Bash at the Russellville Parks & Recreation Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The event includes games (5-6 p.m.), a costume contest (6:30 p.m.) for 0-10-year-olds, and a screaming contest after the costume contest for 5-10-year-olds.
There will be a Halloween Parade in Auburn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Hold Your Horse will be featured for live music afterward. Food and vendors will be there to serve you. There will be an award given out for the best-decorated float and there will be a costume contest for all ages. Welcomed are Bowling Green Harley Davidson Riders and the SOKY Jeep Junkies.
Come join in the fun at Auburn Park for a trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 30th at the football field from 6-7:30 p.m. Mario’s Pizza will be there to serve you. There will be candy, games, face painting, popcorn, and S’mores.
Medical Center EMS will host its 10th Heroes Festival on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. on The Medical Center at Bowling Green campus. The trunk-or-treat event will feature local emergency service agencies who will join Medical Center EMS in handing out candy and interacting with participants. Children will have the chance to get an up-close look at ambulances, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, rescue helicopters, and more. The festival will take place in the parking lots between 4th and 5th Streets.
There are many churches in Logan County that are hosting events for the children in our community as well. Check out their Facebook pages for further information.
