This year’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk, held Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m., was moved to the Russellville gymnasium due to severe storms that hit the area in the early morning hours. The annual event was scheduled to begin at the Jesus Church of Russellville with a march, and end at the Logan County Justice Center. This move, however, did not dampen the meaning of the movement, nor the spirit of those hundreds who attended.
Kesi Neblett, daughter of Charles and Marvinia Neblett, was the guest speaker. The Nebletts are the founding members of Community Projects Inc. who sponsored the walk.
