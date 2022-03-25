Free smoke detectors are still available through the Russellville Rura; Fire Department. Sign-ups have been extended indefinitely until all available detectors have been allocated. Applications can be completed at any of the following community agencies: AGAPE Service Foundation, Good Samaritan, Russellville Senior Center / Community Action of Southern KY, Concerned Citizens, or by contacting a member of the Russellville Rural Fire Department.
Applicants can pick up their smoke detectors at the Russellville Rural Fire Station on Fischer Drive in Russellville at the following dates and times. If any detectors are still available, applications will also be taken during these times.
Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. until noon.
Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m. until noon.
Tuesday, April 5, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19, 6-8 p.m.
For updates, check the Russellville Rural Facebook page.
Russellville Rural Fire Department was awarded a FEMA Fire Prevention & Safety Grant to provide smoke detectors to 150 Logan County homes. The priority recipients are elderly residents (> 60 years old) and lower-income families who do not have a working smoke detector in their residences. Two smoke detectors will be provided to each successful applicant for home installation.
RRFD is partnering with the following community service organizations to provide sign-up locations and help with the application process: AGAPE Service Foundation, Good Samaritan, Russellville Senior Center / Community Action of Southern KY, and Concerned Citizens. Sign-ups will begin on Monday, Feb. 28, and end on Friday, March 11, or until all available detectors have been assigned. Sign-ups will occur during each organization’s normal operating hours. The detectors will be distributed at the Russellville Rural Fire Station on Fischer Dr. at a separate date and time after signups are completed. Successful applicants will be notified, and a distribution announcement will also be made via local media and RRFD’s Facebook page.
To apply and participate in the program individuals must:
Complete and sign application & waiver forms at any of the above locations.
Be a resident of Logan County, Ky.
Be a minimum of 60 years old, or your household meets qualifications for food or utility assistance.
Because of the limited number of detectors available, priority will be given to homes without a working smoke detector. Applicants can also request a voluntary home safety walk-through by their local fire department.
Because this is a countywide project, many detector recipients will live outside the RRFD fire district. Russellville Rural FD has reached out to the other fire departments in the county to help any residents in their areas that need assistance.
Russellville Rural Fire Department is proud to be able to serve our community and provide this opportunity to improve home fire safety for many of Logan County’s at-risk residents.
