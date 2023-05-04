RUSNWS-05-04-23 BEGLEY RESIGNS

Dr. Larry Begley surrounded by the Russellville Independent School Board members after tendering his resignation.

 BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Dr. Larry Joe Begley, Superintendent of the Russellville Independent School District, tendered his resignation to be effective June 30 at a special called board meeting last evening.

Before Begley’s statement, Board Chairman James Milam said, “We are fortunate to have had Mr. Begley here for three years and understand why other people have noticed his accomplishments.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.