Dr. Larry Joe Begley, Superintendent of the Russellville Independent School District, tendered his resignation to be effective June 30 at a special called board meeting last evening.
Before Begley’s statement, Board Chairman James Milam said, “We are fortunate to have had Mr. Begley here for three years and understand why other people have noticed his accomplishments.”
Milam continued, “We don’t look forward to doing this procedure again, but we wish him the best, we wish his family the best. His wife has been an active member of the community and of the school community and they’ll carry part of us with them when they go.”
In his statement, Begley said, “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as the Superintendent of Russellville Independent Schools. After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my position effective June 30th, with my last day in the office being June 7th, fulfilling my calendar for the 2022-23 school year.”
“During my time as superintendent, I have been honored to work alongside so many dedicated and passionate educators, administrators, and support staff. Together we have accomplished great things and made significant strides in advancing educational opportunities and outcomes for our students,” Begley continued.
“I am proud of the progress we have made as a district, but I believe it is time for me to move on and pursue other opportunities. I will always cherish the memories I have made here and will forever be grateful for the support and guidance of the board,” he added.
Board Member Davonna Page said, “I would like to publicly say ‘thank you’ to Larry Joe and to Misty for three great years they have been here in Russellville.” Fighting back the tears, she continued, “They have been a blessing to us. They have loved us. They have loved our kids. We couldn’t ask for more.
”I’d just like to say to Larry Joe and his family, it’s been a great three years that we worked with you. You’ve done a great job. Everybody wouldn’t be trying to get ya, but you stayed with us. Thank you,” said Board Member Phillip West.
Being the newest member of the Board, April Triplett began, “It’s been a great four months!” She quickly added, “I wish you the best.”
After the meeting, Begley said, “There really are no words to adequately describe how much my time here means to me. I have made lifelong friendships that I will treasure always. It wasn’t an easy decision and I have nothing but love for the Russellville School System and the community.”
“If there is a parent, staff, or community member concerned about the process of finding a new superintendent, I want them to know the Russellville Independent School Board collectively has the most experienced school board in the state with more than 100 years between them,” Begley continued.
“I will be in a position to always advocate for Russellville and public education. I pray I can have half the experience where I’m going as I have had here,” he added fighting back his emotions.
