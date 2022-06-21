The legacy of music icons The Everly Brothers and John Prine is well-known and world-wide. Now, it’s being forged in bronze as the focal point of Festival Square, a planned public space in the heart of downtown Central City at the corner of First and Broad.
Festival Square is named in honor of the Central City Music Festival/Everly Brothers Homecoming which enjoyed a 15-year run from 1988-2002 and drew thousands of visitors from all over the world to Muhlenberg County.
Over its 15-year run, the list of performers at the Festival reads like a who’s who of music icons. Joining the Everly Brothers and John Prine on the stage were Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Jim Walker & Free Flight, Travis Tritt, Chet Adkins, Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley, The Kentucky Headhunters, Duane Eddy, Billy Ray Cyrus, John Hartford, Diamond Rio, Ricky Van Shelton, John Berry and Neil McCoy, among others.
“The music festival certainly couldn’t have happened without the Everly Brothers and John Prine at the top of the bill, but just as essential were the hundreds of volunteers who flipped burgers, worked the ticket gate, sold concessions, put up and broke down the stage, and so much more. It was truly a community effort and that’s what made it so special,” said Mike Mercer, chairman of the Everly Brothers Foundation.
“Many of our volunteers are still around, but many more have passed on. This project honors their contributions and will be another addition to the revitalization of downtown Central City,” Mercer added.
The Everly Brothers Foundation provided the seed money which breathed life into Festival Square. Other partners of this public-private effort are Farmers Bank & Trust; the City of Central City; Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation; Central City Tourism; Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court; and individual supporters from throughout the world. The site of Festival Square has been donated by Farmers Bank & Trust. In total, the project is expected to cost approximately $500,000.
The Broad Street entrance to Festival Square will feature life-size bronze statues of the Everly Brothers and John Prine. The statues will each stand approximately 6-feet tall and are being done by Marble Cast Products Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Other planned features of Festival Square are multiple park benches and tables for daily use by the citizenry, a multifunction green space, guitar stanchions at each entrance of the square, plus signage telling the story of the Music Festival and its positive impact on Muhlenberg County.
Fundraising for the project is underway with sponsorship levels and benefits at the $2,500 Benefactor level; $1,000 Fan Club level; and $500 Friends of Festival Square level. Detailed information about each funding level and its benefits are available by visiting www.festivalsquarecentralcityky.com or by contacting Dr. Freddie Mayes, executive director of the Central City Tourism Commission, at (270) 754-9603 / tourismdirector@centralcityky.com.
All donations to Festival Square are tax-deductible.
