Due to improved weather conditions and upon the recommendation of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the ban on outdoor burning in Logan County is lifted Monday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. The burn ban was initially issued by executive order on Oct. 10. Open burning is still prohibited within 150 feet of the woods between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
