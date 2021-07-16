Russellville Independent Schools wants to remind all new and returning students to the district they will need to complete online registration for the upcoming school year.
New families may visit the online registration link, on the district webpage to complete the enrollment process. Returning families will need to complete the online registration process through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal accounts.
If you need assistance with your Parent Portal account, please email kim.mcdaniel@russellville.kyschools.us or robin.cornelius@russellville.kyschools.us
Please remember that using a cell phone or other mobile device for this process is not advised as the process tends to not work well on those types of devices. Please call 270-726-8405 if you have any questions regarding the process.
