Four men will be running for the seat of Logan County Judge-Executive on May 17, 2022. This position has been held for four terms by Logan Chick, who did not seek reelection in the 2022 race.
The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the four candidates asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answering why each felt they would make a good judge-executive for our county, and what they would bring to the position if elected?
The following is what candidates Phillip Baker, Phil Gregory, James “Jimmy” Henderson, and David Wilkins, all Republicans, submitted. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order. Candidate Wilkins did not submit a photograph.
PHILLIP BAKERI am Phil Baker, candidate for Logan County Judge-Executive. I am the son of the late Louis and late Phyllis Baker. My wife, Lynette, is the daughter of the late James and Jeanette Shemwell. We both graduated from Logan County High School where we met. She has been a devoted and caring wife for over 26 years. We are the proud parents of two beautiful children, Cole and Carlee. Cole attends Murray State University majoring in Agri-Business. Carlee is a freshman at Logan County High School.
After high school, I earned my associate’s degree from Bowling Green Technical College. I worked for Logan Telephone for over 20 years. While there, I began on the construction crew, worked as a lineman, and then moved to assistant engineer. I also worked at Logan Aluminum as an operator. I am currently employed by Cape Electrical Supply as a Data and Communications Sales representative. My sales coverage area allows me to visit many counties throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. By visiting telephone and electrical co-ops and municipalities, I have the opportunity to discuss challenges that we here in Logan County also encounter.
I serve as a Deacon for New Vision Community Church. I also serve as vice chairman on the Logan County School Board.
In order to be a great Judge-Executive for Logan County, I believe it starts with earning the trust and respect of your constituents. Neither trust nor respect is just assumed, but it must be earned by listening, offering to understand, and ensuring each voice is heard.
In the last 13 years, you have entrusted me to serve as an elected board member. During that time, we have made great strides to improve the education of our children. My time on the Logan County School Board has given me the tools and knowledge to be financially responsible to manage a multi-million dollar school system budget. Combining my financial background with my years in the non-governmental workforce gives me a logical view of how to run the county more like a business. I too am a taxpayer and have paid into this county for many years just like you. I understand the importance of being a good steward of the taxpayer’s money.
My vision for Logan County is to offer the support to help make the changes needed to attract industry and help small businesses grow. Sometimes change is hard but is necessary to enhance our economic growth. I want our children to have the desire to work, live and raise their families here.
I, Phil Baker, humbly ask for your vote on May 17th.
PHIL GREGORYAfter years of serving as your jailer and managing a multi-million-dollar budget that is audited every year by the Kentucky State Auditor’s office, it is time that I put my years of experience, drive, and governmental education to work for you as your next Logan County Judge-Executive. Logan County has an over $22 million dollar budget. Logan County needs and deserves someone who has the governmental education and experience to manage and oversee that budget.
I recently attended the 2022 County Budget Workshop that was held by the Kentucky Department of Local Government. The topic was “Term Ending Restrictions on Spending (65%-35%).” Other topics covered included, “Preparing a County Budget,” “State and Federal Grants Available in Kentucky,” “HB:459,” which includes 200 million dollars of available federal grants for broadband. Broadband is a very important infrastructure. Broadband connects students to teachers, teachers to students, and attracts industry to the area.
It is imperative that we take immediate action and not let Logan County be left behind. Logan County needs to become a leader in industry, small business, residential areas, and the economy. I built a successful career for myself and my family. I now have the opportunity to serve my community in my current elected position. We can build a better future for every family in Logan County. I want to make Logan County a great place to live for my family, you, and your family.
In the aftermath of the pandemic and the tornadoes, we need someone to act with urgency to solve problems. We need investments in our community to make it successful and to prioritize our community’s safety. We need solutions, transparency, and accountability. I have the private and public sector experience to get to work and get things done for Logan County. I attended training from the Kentucky Association of Counties, better known as KACO. KACO training topics included: how to better manage county records; planning for the impact of COVID-19; county budget basics; planning and zoning.
Experience and knowledge DOES matter. With my experience, knowledge, and education in county government, I can hit the ground running as your next Logan County Judge Executive. Logan County cannot afford to fall behind. Logan county needs someone who has a strong business background and who is a strong and proven leader, that will guide us into the future.
I am pro-life and believe that life begins at conception. I am pro-gun, and a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. I am a member of the National Rifle Association, a Patriot, and a proud veteran who was honorably discharged. I was a military police officer and correctional officer in the 1st United States Army (Specialist E4) receiving the National Defense Service Medal and Marksmanship Badge (M-16 Rifle). I have experience in working with State and Federal officials.
I humbly and respectfully ask for your blessing, support, and vote on May 17th, 2022. I promise that I will continue to work hard for Logan County as we go into the future.
JAMES ‘JIMMY’ HENDERSONI was born and raised in Logan County, lived here all my life. I worked at Walmart from 1986 to 2004 when I left to work for myself. I had a partnership business (H&W Lawn and Tree Service) from 1999 to 2020. On May 14, 2020, I was in an accident and had to leave the tree service. At the present time, I have a cattle farm. I enjoy being outdoors, meeting, and talking to people. I am of the Christian faith and attend Center Baptist Church.
Why do I think I would be a good candidate for this position? I believe in the freedom that Jesus gives us, free will, and free choice. He doesn’t force anything on us and I believe we should be Christlike and treat others in the same manner. I had a successful business for 20 years. I always tried to treat others the way I would like to be treated. When I bid out a job, I always thought, what would I be willing to pay? If I wouldn’t pay it, I wouldn’t charge it. I always tried to be honest and fair and do a good job, and that is exactly what I would do as county judge-executive. But I only want it if it is in God‘s will for me to be there.
DAVID WILKINS
I am a native of Logan County. I attended Russellville High School (1979), Russellville Vocational, and the University of Kentucky. I worked at Daniel Construction on Logan Aluminum and worked short jobs in construction. In 1984, I became employed with ER Carpenter. Soon after, I moved to Lexington to build horse barns and recreation areas in Fayette County. A job opened with the Lexington Country Club, where I worked while going to college. In 1991, I became a Kentucky Peace Official in the Criminal Justice Bureau with Kentucky sworn status assigned to Fayette County and Bourbon County. I was wounded in the line of duty and filed for retirement in 2005. In 2012, I relocated to Franklin County, Va. to volunteer for the US Army Corps of Engineers. I returned to Logan County in the spring of 2019. With the exception of seven years in Virginia, I have stayed active in historic site and cemetery preservation, and stone patch and repair.
The government is supposed to be “of the people and for the people.” I have never been elected to any position but for me, it’s time to quit complaining and be a bigger part of the solution. A choice of candidates is needed. I feel it is important to keep the integrity of the people’s office in proper status. It’s our government, not my office but our citizen’s office. I firmly believe this bench is a calling and not something to be taken as a popularity contest, as politics usually is today.
There needs to be a close review and stewardship of the county judge’s duties as the county’s budget chief officer of tax dollars. The idea will be to identify areas where we can be prudent and cost-effective in our spending of tax revenue.
I believe in teamwork. The people’s voices matter, and that’s to be reflected in the court by the magistrates who speak for the people of their district. The judge should know when to delegate certain tasks they may not have either experience or knowledge of.
Some of the things needing work locally include our humane society and those affected by disasters deserving rapid response. This is very important to me. Abused children, women, and animals are triggers for my emotions.
I’m proactive in overseeing the bigger picture, and end result. When I sign it, it’s my ownership be it right or not. I will be responsible. Management must MANAGE!
I am experienced in the Criminal Justice Courts in Kentucky and the fiscal aspect is as important. I am capable of executing this job. Improvements need to be made in the availability of official accountability and commitment. This is a job for the better of our people, and our home county. With all success in my life, I will give Christ the glory. God Bless our home, Logan County, Ky.
