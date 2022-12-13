A federal jury convicted a Clarksville, Tenn. man (formerly of Jacksonville, Fla.) this week of first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protective order resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Ronald Yeatts of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Mid Central Field Office, made the announcement.

