Adams, Antonio Chavez-10/31/2022-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Poss Of Marijuana
Ashley, Ryan S.-11/01/2022-Failure To Appear
Barrientos, Kristin M.-11/01/2022-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Failure To Appear-Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Brady, Justin T.-11/01/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Cooper, Keaton L.-11/01/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Possessing License When Privileges Are Revoked
Covington, Anna D.-10/27/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000
Driskill, Billy R.-10/27/2022-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
Feinstein, Terry W.-11/01/2022-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Gay, Christopher K.-10/27/2022-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Hogendorn, Colton Andrew-11/01/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Johnson, Mary E.-10/28/2022-Failure To Appear
Klumpp, Kasey J.-10/28/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Latham, Draven M.-10/29/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Lucey, Brandon Tyler- 11/01/2022-Wanton Endangerment-2Nd Degree
Osborne, Marquis Wayne-10/30/2022-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Rager, Rickey L.-10/31/2022-Unlawful Imprisonment — 1St Degree
Skipworth, Nicholas Alan-11/02/2022-Criminal Mischief, 1St Degree-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO-Tbut Or Disp Contents From Vehicle-Tbut Or Disp Contents From Vehicle $500 < $1,000-Tbut Parts From Vehicle $1,000 < $10,000
Smith, Christopher Shane-11/02/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Strode, Angela Carol-10/27/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Watson, Juanita J.-10/29/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Webster, Page J.-10/27/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
