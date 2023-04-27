Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins releases information for the up-and-coming May Primary.
May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the May Primary. Contact the County Clerk’s Office at 270-726-6061 or go online to govote.ky.gov to apply for an absentee ballot or for more information.
Excused in-person voting is available inside the clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th. Contact the clerk’s office to find out who is eligible for excused in-person early voting.
No-excuse in-person early voting is open to everyone and will be held at the Logan County Extension Office located at 255 John Paul Ave. Russellville, Ky. on May 11th, 12th, and 13th from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Voters will have a total of five locations to cast their vote in person on Election Day May 16th. Any voter will find their ballot available at any of these five locations. Each will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All races are for state-wide offices including races for the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial nominations.
Please feel free to contact the clerk’s office for more information or any questions you may have regarding voting. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VOTING PLACES ON ELECTION DAY MAY 16THExtension Office, 255 John Paul Ave, Russellville, Ky.
Lewisburg School Gym, 750 Stacker Street, Lewisburg, Ky.
Auburn School Gym, 221 College Street, Auburn, Ky.
Adairville School Gym, 226 School Ave, Adairville, Ky.
Logan County High School Gym, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville, Ky.
