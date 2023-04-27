Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins releases information for the up-and-coming May Primary.

May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the May Primary. Contact the County Clerk’s Office at 270-726-6061 or go online to govote.ky.gov to apply for an absentee ballot or for more information.

