Four individuals will be running for the seat of Logan County Jailer on May 17, 2022. This position has been held for two terms by Phil Gregory, who did not seek reelection for this seat in the 2022 race.
The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the four candidates asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answering why each felt they would make a good jailer for our county, and what they would bring to the position if elected?
The following is what candidates Johnny Anderson, Scott Blackford, Bennie Kinney, and Josh Toomey, all Republicans, submitted. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order.
JOHNNY ANDERSONThe Logan County Jail must promote positive staff-inmate relationships. Fair treatment by deputies and staff using advanced conflict management skills such as mediation and de-escalation is the key. When inmates are treated unfairly and without respect for their rights, they do not acknowledge the legitimacy and authority of the jail staff. As a result, day-to-day interaction proves more difficult and dangerous for everyone in the jail setting.
Dignity extends also to those who work for the Logan County Detention Center. Deputies and staff are worthy of honor and respect. Promotion and recognition of employee ideas, observations, and suggestions are essential. Proven leadership listens, considers, and implements achievable ideas. Why? Because the deputies and staff are the backbones of the organization.
Address staff job satisfaction and turnover. Turnover in detention centers is as high as 55%. Turnover costs Logan County taxpayers. Research shows that employers pay an average cost between 20% to over 200% of an annual salary to replace each employee who quits. Reduce turnover and use the savings to provide the dedicated staff with sufficient pay and benefits.
Run the jail as a business. Make it pay for itself by delivering increased revenue, and eliminating waste/overlap. Here’s an idea-reduce food costs and save $15,000. Partner with businesses to supply seeds and fertilizer at reduced costs for inmates to cultivate, harvest gardens, and feed fresh veggies to inmates and staff.
Explore expanding educational and vocational programs. Inmates who receive correctional education are 43% less likely to return to a detention center. Leadership can’t stop here-ongoing staff development is imperative with such courses as making ethical decisions, conflict management, and verbal de-escalation.
Owner/Principal: established a successful Russellville automotive repair business in 1999. Grew clientele base to over 1,800 customers. Gross revenue grew from $180,000 in the first year to $450,000 over the next seven years, a growth of 150%. Bailiff/Logan County Court Security: responsible for all security aspects of the courthouse. Quick to adapt and troubleshoot to changing situations while keeping procedures and policies in place. De-escalate potentially threatening situations that may occur in all court proceedings but more often in divorce and child custody.
I have a pretty good understanding of the values and beliefs of the people of Logan County. Residents are 70% Christian, hardworking, and conservative . . . and like me, they enjoy wide open places, peace, and quiet. The good news is that I am just like you! Please take the steps to listen to my ideas, consider the benefits of my leadership, and vote for Johnny Anderson for Jailer.
SCOTT BLACKFORDI, Scott Blackford, am a Logan County native and 2010 Logan County High School graduate. I am seeking election for Logan County Jailer. My family currently lives in Auburn, where I have lived my whole life. In our free time, we enjoy fishing, spending time outdoors, and volunteering for the community. I also enjoy history and studying my family lineage. I’ve recently discovered that my family has been a part of the Logan County community since the early 1800s. My current job is working in corrections, where I have held my position over the last five years. While working at the jail, I also work in the school system in the operations department. I love Logan County and I’m eager to make it an even better place to live.
I have big goals for our community and the Logan County Jail, and no one will work harder than me to obtain those goals. I aim to rehabilitate those that are incarcerated and turn those that are tax burdens on our tax dollars into taxpayers and contributing members of our community. This will take teamwork and a dedicated jailer, and I am up for that task. Our jail has outdated technology and one of the things that I will do is to upgrade those technology systems. I will also lower the county’s contributions of tax dollars that go to the jail through a variety of inmate programs and state inmates.
As your jailer, I will be accessible. When you call our jail, you will get to talk to a person, not a recording. I will be transparent, what you see is what you get. I will be focused on being present in our community and ensuring that the Logan County Jail is an asset to Logan County. I am not a politician. I am a working member of our community who wants what’s best for Logan County. I can do that by being the fresh face that our Logan County Jail needs. I want to be your working jailer. Thank you for your continued support. Remember to vote on May 17th, Scott Blackford, #2 on the ballot.
BENNIE KINNEY
I first want to thank the News-Democrat & Leader for this opportunity for the candidates. I am Bennie Kinney, and I am running to be your next Logan County Jailer. I am a devoted husband and father. My wife, Tiffany, and I have three girls: Nevaeh 18, Annika 15, and Amelia 5. I am the grandson of Gayle Hammers of Cleaton, Ky. I am a Republican and a precinct Captain for the Logan County Republican Party.
After high school, at the age of 17, I enlisted in the United States Navy. I graduated top of my class out of “A” school and was awarded “Accelerated Petty Officer.” I was then stationed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71 where I was deployed to the Persian Gulf for Operation Enduring Freedom.
After the Navy, I got a job at the Logan County Jail where I have been for over 13 years. I have worked for three different jailers and have been promoted by each of them. I have amassed over 500 training hours through the Kentucky Department of Corrections. I currently serve as the Chief Deputy. A title that I have served since 2015. I am the jail’s training office coordinating and making sure that all deputies meet their required training standards. As Chief Deputy, I have experience managing the jail’s over 3-million-dollar budget and its over 30 employees. My wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Nevaeh also have jail work experience. You can say it is kind of a family business.
As the only candidate with supervisory experience, I know the importance of the jail staff and its volunteers. We currently have in place a strong core of deputies. These deputies perform numerous tasks besides jail security. The jail offers GED classes, GED testing, numerous church services, drug and alcohol addiction classes, and numerous work programs. These programs are essential to reducing recidivism. As your jailer, I will expand and improve on all these programs while reducing county contributions.
There is a sign coming into the door of the jail that reads “Discipline Starts Here.” The discipline and structure that I learned in the military are a huge part of what I bring to the jail and to the inmate population. My experience is what sets me apart from the other candidates. I ask that you consider me, Bennie Kinney, on May 17th for your next Logan County Jailer.
JOSHUA TOOMEY
I knew from an early age that my calling was to serve; as such I have chosen professions and tasks that would allow me to do so. I was a military policeman with the 438th MP unit for eight years, I have taught youth Sunday school classes, I teach safety and concealed carry training to the public and I am a current deputy of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. I want to continue to serve this community as your next Logan County Jailer.
I chose three simple words as my campaign slogan; honor, integrity, and community. Three small words that make up such a large part of my life and who I am. Honor is an adherence to what is right, and I believe that it is my duty, even when what is right may not be the popular opinion. A leader should be willing to stand up for any injustices and I will always strive to do so. Integrity is vital in any leader. Integrity is honesty, accountability, and equality. I strive to always treat everyone with respect, regardless of their background or past. Through law enforcement, I have been able to help and serve people from all walks of life. This is something I want to continue to do as your next Logan County Jailer. I respect this community with such passion. This is my community, the community my children and their children after that will grow up in. It will be an honor to serve this community, to better this community as your next Logan County Jailer. I want to further the partnerships with local and state law enforcement, surrounding county jails, the local hospital, and other county offices to provide a seamless process for both the intake of inmates and the care of those individuals while at the detention center. I want to open those conversations to find ways to accomplish this.
I feel that I am the best candidate because I am hardworking and my personal experiences as a military policeman, sheriff’s deputy, and nearly two thousand hours of criminal justice training have prepared me for this position. I am working hard and listening to the community. I understand that the Logan County Detention Center is a place for rehabilitation. I plan to continue to expand the educational, work, and counseling programs currently offered at our detention center by providing my time and energy to make these programs grow and be successful. I plan to allow church services to be held on Sundays within the detention center that can be attended by individuals should they choose. This, along with a weekly ministry at the jail by our chaplains will be a priority.
I want to be in the position to make our detention center efficient and fiscally responsible. I want our detention center to be an asset to our community, and I believe we can achieve that together.
Please vote #1 on your ballot, Joshua Toomey for Logan County Jailer.
