Jenna Coles, Logan County High School 2023 graduate, is a recipient of a P.E.O. Star scholarship award of $2,500.
Coles was selected for her academic achievements, leadership, and service to both her school and community.
Jenna is the daughter of Jared and Joanna Coles.
Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is an international organization whose mission is to educate women through scholarships, celebrate the advancement of women, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The Russellville, Ky. P.E.O. Chapter AB was honored to sponsor Jenna as their Star applicant and celebrate her being chosen to receive the Star scholarship.
