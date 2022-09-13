Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center will host its annual fundraising banquet on Sept 20, 2022, at Walnut Grove Parkside, 145 Parkside Way, Russellville, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to register to attend.

“You don’t want to miss the vital information we have to share with you that evening regarding our center and the pro-life movement,” said Melanie Manley, Director of Life Choice. Included are the current needs of the center, how the center is growing, and an inspiring story from one of the center’s clients.

