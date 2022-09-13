Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center will host its annual fundraising banquet on Sept 20, 2022, at Walnut Grove Parkside, 145 Parkside Way, Russellville, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to register to attend.
“You don’t want to miss the vital information we have to share with you that evening regarding our center and the pro-life movement,” said Melanie Manley, Director of Life Choice. Included are the current needs of the center, how the center is growing, and an inspiring story from one of the center’s clients.
Information will be shared on Kentucky’s current abortion laws and how they are impacting pregnancy care centers including Life Choice, along with what the abortion pill is, mail-order abortions, and how have they taken over the abortion industry. Information will be shared concerning top-search engines (like Google) that are teaming up with Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry to block the tactics of pregnancy centers.
“We still have tables available for you to host,” said Manley adding, “Help us fill our event with people who are passionate about our cause by becoming a table host.” A host commits to fill a table with seven other people, besides yourself. To become a table host, simply register by visiting the center’s Facebook page or drop by the center at 210 South Bethel Street, Russellville, Ky.
Sponsors for the annual fundraising event have already begun to sign up.
“Because of our sponsors, and a few others who wish to remain anonymous, 100% of the proceeds raised at our banquet will go straight to our center, allowing us to continue to serve women in our community with excellence and compassion in the coming year,” said Manley. “We appreciate each of you and your desire to give back with your business. Those who are sponsoring the events this year include Barrow Eye Center, First Southern National Bank, Chad’s Automotive, BR Knuckles Insurance, Keith Batchelor, Edward Jones, Bouldin Roofing, Cates Cabinets, Grounded Electric, Dr. Katherine Gilliam, D.O., JSM Productions, Dr. Jon Abbott, M.D. (OBGYN), Ruth Ellen Flowers, and Walnut Grove, Facility Sponsor.
