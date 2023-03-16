The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 3, 2023, and returned in open court an indictment against former Logan County educator Benjamin Aaron Adams, 26, of Bowling Green, Ky., for numerous crimes against a 16-year-old student.
Adams is charged with Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Sodomy, 3rd Degree; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 18 Years of Age, and Rape, 3rd Degree.
The grand jury charges that the offenses occurred in December 2022 in Logan County by Adams, a person in a position of authority, as defined in KRS 532.045.
According to a police citation, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Kentucky State Police Post 3 out of Bowling Green, Ky., was contacted by the Logan County Board of Education in reference to an investigation involving a teacher and juvenile student at the Logan County High School.
Officials at the board of education advised KSP personnel that possible criminal sexual activity between a teacher and student had been alleged during an internal investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between the two.
KSP Detectives and Troopers conducted a criminal investigation in regard to the allegations. The juvenile student was interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green and disclosed that they had maintained a sexual relationship with the teacher.
The allegations included sexual contact between the teacher and juvenile after hours on school grounds.
Adams was located and arrested by Kentucky State Police Detectives and Troopers at the Logan County High School on Jan. 5, 2023. Adams was advised of his rights and declined to answer questions and requested an attorney.
Adams is scheduled to be arraigned March 16, 2023. He was issued a $100,000 bond.
Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins responded to the teacher’s arrest in January, saying Adams is no longer employed by the Logan County School System. He was in his third year at Logan County High School employed as an art teacher.
“With an ongoing case, I am limited to what I can comment on,” said Mullins. “I also am limited to commenting on personnel issues as well.”
The function of the grand jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
