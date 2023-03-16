The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 3, 2023, and returned in open court an indictment against former Logan County educator Benjamin Aaron Adams, 26, of Bowling Green, Ky., for numerous crimes against a 16-year-old student.

Adams is charged with Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Sodomy, 3rd Degree; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 18 Years of Age, and Rape, 3rd Degree.

