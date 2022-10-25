Two individuals will be running for the seat of Logan County Sheriff facing off in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. This position is currently held by Democrat Stephen Stratton who is seeking reelection for this seat in the 2022 race.
The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the candidates asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answering why each felt they would make a good sheriff for our county, and what they would bring to the position if elected.
The following is what candidates Stratton and Dewayne Whittaker, Republican, submitted. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order.
STEPHEN STRATTON“I’m Stephen Stratton and I am seeking re-election to remain your Logan County Sheriff in the November 2022 General Election. I’m very humbled to have been serving the citizens of Logan County for the last 26 years, especially the last four years as Logan County Sheriff. Some of my goals as Sheriff were to repair transparency and develop partnerships with the Logan County citizens and fiscal court. I wanted to increase deputies’ salaries and modernize the sheriff’s office with technology, equipment, and policies to better protect the employees and citizens. I believe in investing in my employees by putting the time and effort into listening to their ideas and allowing them to have ownership of the agency, that is a true key to my success as sheriff. I’m only as successful as they are and by putting them first over me, I believe WE all succeed as an agency.
“This first term has been successful and challenging all at the same time. I had years of administrative experience with this agency when I came into the office as sheriff. Quickly, I realized there was so much more to learn. I knew I wanted to be a sheriff that oversees ALL daily aspects of the agency. To me, that is a true working sheriff. I am a sheriff that is willing to make challenging decisions based on what is right for everyone, not just what is politically correct. In my first term as Logan County Sheriff, I feel my successes came with setting expectations throughout this agency and working closely with the Logan County Fiscal Court as well as the citizens of Logan County. Coming into the agency as sheriff, I asked myself what we can do to better serve the citizens during their visit to the office. One way was to add an electronic payment process for taxes and fees. In 2022 we will be implementing the opportunity for citizens to pay their taxes online.
“I have been successful in reaching my goals of increasing deputies’ salaries, upgrading cruisers with mobile data terminals, and was able to purchase new body cameras for deputies. New bulletproof vests and uniforms were also purchased. By continuing special training and utilizing available resources we can continue the fight against drugs and prevent theft in our county. And by increasing more deputies’ presence in our schools, we can continue to protect our children. By accomplishing these goals, it has allowed me to move this agency forward with positive and effective ways to protect and serve our citizens.
“I am thankful for the community support I have received over the past four years. I am also thankful to have dedicated and hardworking individuals within this agency. I believe in honesty, integrity, and doing what is right, even when that is the hardest thing to do. I believe in the people of my department. I would be blessed to be able to continue to serve as your Logan County Sheriff. Re-elect Stephen Stratton, Sheriff of Logan County!”
DEWAYNE WHITTAKER“I am Dewayne Whittaker and I am running for Sheriff of Logan County. My wife Liz and I moved to Russellville in 1988 as I was hired by the Russellville City Police Department as an officer. I stayed with the department for nine years during which time I worked as a patrol officer and then changed to drug enforcement.
“My family and I loved Logan County and decided to stay after I left the police department. At that time, I decided to enter into real estate and began working with Riley-Burchett Realty & Auction Company, and have continued to do so for 26 years.
“It has been my goal to return to law enforcement, as I have always had a desire and passion to work with and protect the citizens of Logan County, and I believe now is the right time. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is a great department, and it has substantial room for growth. With my previous years’ experience that I had with the Russellville Police Department and drug enforcement, I know that I gained the experience and knowledge needed to run the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
“Also, having owned and operated our two family businesses with my wife, I have the experience to budget and operate business transactions and apply funds appropriately.
“As your Logan County Sheriff, I will bring experience and the desire to move our Logan County Sheriff’s Department forward.”
