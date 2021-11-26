Coming soon is a free holiday light event that would warm even the Grinch’s heart. Back from last year and now an annual display, The Greenville Tinsel Town Tour of Lights is returning with double the number of holiday light scenes. Community members and visitors can view more than 70 dazzling displays along public roads in Greenville, KY.
Visitors of all ages can cruise through the light tour for free in the comfort of their vehicle and spot snowmen, reindeer, elves, candy canes, and more! The glimmering light scenes will be up from Nov. 25, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022, offering plenty of chances to drive by more than once this holiday season.
Commenting on the success of Tinsel Town, Greenville Tourism Director, Amy Gardner said, “Our community and many visitors loved Tinsel Town last year. This year, we were able to expand the number of winter scenes with the help of generous sponsors. We are proud to be able to offer a family-friendly event in the area, and hope this will bring Christmas cheer to all who would like to visit.”
Those looking to see the lights can begin their journey along the holiday-themed path at 480 Hopkinsville St.; but anyone driving the streets of Greenville will notice that there are scenes up on Main St., Cherry St., East Main Cross St., W Depot St., Rails to Trails, Luzerne Lake, and more. The official Tinsel Town Tour of Lights map is available online at tourgreenville.com and on the Greenville Tourism Facebook page.
“We are excited to bring our Tinsel Town Tour of Lights back this year. GTC strives to involve our community in all that we do. It takes a village to make things happen and we are thankful for ours who help Greenville grow. This is a great way to bring community, family, and friends together this Christmas season.” said Greenville Tourism Commission Chairman, Sabrina Scott.
The Greenville Tinsel Town Tour of Lights is sponsored by The Greenville Tourism Commission, local businesses, community members, and organizations. Tinsel Town will be the longest-running holiday event this year, but there are additional family-friendly events happening in Greenville that will be announced soon. Mark your calendar for December 11th as more small-town Christmas fun is headed your way.
Greenville is located in Western Kentucky and is the Muhlenberg County seat. Rich in history and centered around a downtown square, Greenville is home to more than 4,000 people. Residents and visitors enjoy the small-town atmosphere and welcoming community events. Home to eateries, shops, a community theater, and beautiful parks, there is always something to enjoy in Greenville. “You’re Just in Time!” to see all this charming town has to offer.
The Greenville Tourism Commission is dedicated to raising awareness about the town of Greenville, Ky., and organizing quality events for visitors and community members. Providing an impressive array of activities, Greenville hosts annual popular annual events including Squash and Gobble, Pumpkin Hollow, and The Greenville Tinsel Town Tour of Lights. The Commission is made up of six community members serving as Commissioners, one Chairman, and one full-time Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.