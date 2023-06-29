William Osler once said, “No man is really happy or safe without a hobby.” Sharing that hobby with others is one way to make memories and bring people closer together and when those people are multiple generations of a family, well, that can mean a great deal to all of them.
When Jim Trimble began operating Trimble’s Service Center, he decided he wanted to restore an old truck. “Well, I found one. It took seven years to do it because at that time, you couldn’t buy parts, you had to make them,” began Jim. He started showing his 1951 Ford Pickup with a Chevrolet motor in 1986.
Jim entered his truck into car shows here and there and enjoyed it. “Then Blake kinda got interested,” said Jim.
Blake Trimble, Jim’s youngest, said, “I pretty much did it with him forever, the first I remember I was five years old, maybe younger, and we were in the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge area.
“It’s something about bringing back something old and making it look new again,” added Blake. In 2016, after almost a quarter century in age, Blake found his car, a 1967 Chevelle.
Jim said, “That car was in bad shape, it was rusted and had bullet holes in it.” After restoring it, Blake took his car to the Franklin Car Show where he won Best of Show.
“Going with people you know, hanging out talking, and something to do with my dad is just something fun to do,” shared Blake.
Before long Jim’s grandson, Ayden Trimble, saw an old car in the building, a 1975 Monte Carlo, and asked to clean it up. “When your grandkids get interested in automobiles, that’s really good,” said Jim fighting back the tears. But this car has a little extra special meaning to the grandfather.
“We started having children and Janet said we needed to get something different, so we got the Monte Carlo and drove it several years before we got a van,” shared Jim. The Monte Carlo was tucked away in the barn until “Jennifer wanted to drive a car and I said, ‘Well, there it is,’ and she drove it until she went to college,” added Jim, who continued, “Then Brooks drove it until he bought a truck. When Blake got his license, he drove it, too.” After several years sitting in the barn a second time, Ayden now wants to drive the family car.
“I’ve always liked that car. I’m always cleaning it up and have wanted to drive that car to high school,” said the 15-year-old. Although Ayden doesn’t remember when he started attending car shows with his grandfather and uncle, he remembers when he decided he wanted to show the Monte Carlo.
Ayden said, “When Blake finished his car, I was about 10. He won a trophy that was fancy and made of car parts.” He now shows a 2002 Chevy Duramax.
Blake credits his dad with the interest in restoring and showing cars. “He got me into it, so I probably wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t here. He’s the reason I’m here overall.”
“I feel like it’s more respect with each other and we have a better connection with everybody,” said Ayden on what it means to him to have this common hobby with his grandfather and uncle.
When asked about encouraging others to become involved in a hobby with other family members, Ayden said, “You should do it. you get a closer relationship and it’s like, get up and do something instead of sitting around doing nothing.”
On spending the time together restoring and showing the vehicles, Jim said, “I never imagined anyone in the family would be interested in this, but it really warms my heart,” Jim said. “Working on them and working on it with them, it couldn’t be any better I don’t think.”
