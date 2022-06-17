Lawless Orthodontics & Stuff the Bus will be paying for the first 100 Kids ages 16 and under to get into the gates of the Logan County Fair for FREE on Tuesday, June 21. Gates open at 5 p.m. Also, don’t forget Stuff the Bus will be there collecting school supplies and taking monetary donations for local school kids. Thank you so much to these two wonderful organizations for their investment in our community. The Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville. For more information on the Logan County Fair, visit their Facebook page at Logan County KY Fair.
