Bigbee, Joshua T.-09/14/2022-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Blanchard, Amanda M.-09/12/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Boisseau, Brandi L.-09/14/2022-disregarding stop sign-careless driving-license to be in possession-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Bowen, Anthony S.-09/09/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)
Brown, Raymond Thomas-09/08/2022-failure to appear-criminal mischief 3rd degree-probation violation (for felony offense)-minor under 14 not to be employed — exception (obs)-burglary, 3rd degree-tbut or disp all others u/$500
Browning, Wendy L.-09/12/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-prescription cont sub not in prop contain 2nd >off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Canada, Erika N.-09/12/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-poss of marijuana
Caufield, Robert C.-09/13/2022-failure to appear
Croft, Sheree N.-09/14/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-fraud use of credit card $500 < $10,000
DeArmond, Sylena C.-09/14/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Doom, Rachael-09/14/2022-hold for other
Elamon, Austin D.-09/10/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-oper motor vehicle u/influ alcohol < 21 yoa .02-.07
Elliott, Dustin Robert-09/08/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)
Ethridge, Ashley Danielle-09/14/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Flowers, James J.-09/13/2022-reckless driving-improper equipment-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off
Guffey, Brian A.-09/09/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Hall, Johnny A.-09/09/2022-tbut or disp all others $500 < $1,000-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Hensley, Michael A.-09/09/2022-traf cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified) obs-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Jones, Kassidy H.-09/14/2022-probation violation (for felony offense)-poss of marijuana-tampering with physical evidence
Lindsey, Willie R-09/13/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
McCall, Shannon Jo-09/14/2022-criminal mischief, 1st degree-criminal mischief 3rd degree-tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000
McCoy, Dana M.-09/11/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-criminal trespassing-3rd degree
Morton, Darrin D.-09/08/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Nichols, Ricky G.-09/14/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Poppke, Ryan C.-09/12/2022-wanton endangerment-2nd degree
Posey, Joseph Richard-09/08/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Poyner, Andrew T.-09/13/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-contempt of court, viol of emergency protective order
Rager, Crystal L.-09/14/2022-failure to appear
Reeves, Derek C.-09/09/2022-failure to appear-burglary, 1st degree
Rice, Patricia E.-09/14/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Richardson, Marcue Marice-09/10/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Richardson, Benjamin A.-09/13/2022-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree(identify
Rigsby, Brandon C.-09/08/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-failure to appear-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Scott, Christopher Brian-09/09/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-bail jumping 1st degree
Shrum, Kayla Ann-09/12/2022-speeding 15 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license-license to be in possession-failure to produce insurance card
Smith, Jeffrey Chase-09/14/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
smith, victoria p.-09/09/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-burglary, 1st degree-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-tampering with physical evidence
Thaxton, Charles A.-09/08/2022-criminal mischief 3rd degree-resisting arrest-kidnapping-minor-assault 3rd degree-police officer or prob officer-wanton endangerment-1st degree-possession of firearm by convicted felon
Thompson, Corey Martez-09/12/2022-failure to appear
Turpin, Hailey S.-09/11/2022-speeding, 15 mph over limit-operating on sus or rev oper license
