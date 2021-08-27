Russellville High school announces some exciting changes this school year.
April Cain Robertson has been named as the Russellville High School Volleyball Coach. Coach Robertson brings with her a tremendous amount of experience as both a former player at Logan County High School, club player at Western Kentucky University and most recently as the volleyball coach at Adairville Elementary School.
Coach Robertson says, “I absolutely love the game and am thrilled to be given this opportunity to share that passion with the young athletes of Russellville!”
After a one-year retirement, the school is beyond excited to welcome back Cyndi Humphrey Sanders to Russellville High School as its English I teacher. Sanders has over 30 years of teaching experience and is a tremendous addition back to the Panther family.
Sanders says, “I am thrilled to return to RHS and am looking forward to seeing wonderful, familiar faces and having the opportunity to learn all the new ones. By far, the best family is a Panther family!”
Congratulations to Juliana Link who will be transitioning from her current role as a Special Education teacher at Russellville High School into her new role as the Russellville High School Guidance Counselor.
Link says, “I’m excited to begin serving the Russellville High School community as the new School Counselor and look forward to building relationships, providing guidance for students that will lead to academic success, and being a resource to help meet the social/emotional needs of our student body.”
Mollie Crawford has joined the Panther Band family as a percussion instructor. Mollie has come in and hit the ground running, helping with “Rookie Camp” last week before beginning work with the full band this week. The Band is expecting to march one of their bigger bands in recent history, featuring approximately 60-70 students, which makes the addition of Crawford all the more important.
Coach Dennis Pardue has been named the Russellville High School Golf Coach. This is not unfamiliar territory for Coach Pardue as he served as the Panther Golf Coach from 1995 to 1998 and again from 2004 to 2012. During his tenure as the Head Boys and Girls Golf Coach, Pardue was able to lead the Panthers to Region Titles in 2008 and 2009. Pardue also led the Lady Panthers to a Region Title in 2006 as well as Region Runner-Up finishes in 2005 and 2007. During the stretch from 2005-2007, the Lady Panther Golf team also finished as a Top 10 team in the state of Kentucky and featured 2006 and 2007 State Champion Nikki Koller who was also able to capture the 2007 Class A’ State Championship as well. In 2009, Coach Pardue coached Class A’ State Champion Owen Margaret Townsend.
It is evident Coach Pardue brings a winning pedigree to the Panther Golf Team and the school is so excited to welcome him back in this role.
Becky Stapleton accepted the Library Media Specialist position for Russellville Middle/High School. Becky comes from Olmstead working as a Special Education teacher.
Beck says, “I’m so excited to share my love of reading and literature with the Panther family!”
