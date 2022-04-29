Logan County High School Theatre Presents Shrek The Musical Jr.

Nasty will be nice and Logan County will be ogre-the-moon when Logan County High School students present their production of Shrek The Musical JR. beginning Thursday, May 5th. The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations, and work to better understand ourselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical,” says Gershon.
Shrek The Musical JR. follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.” For many years he has protected himself from the hurtful actions of those who are scared of him by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit. One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: fairytale misfits — including Pinocchio, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan, the Three Pigs, and the Big Bad Wolf — have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance, and hilarity.
With music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek The Musical is based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animation film, and the book Shrek by William Steig. The original Broadway production, starring Brian d’Arcy James as Shrek and Sutton Foster as Fiona, ran for twelve months and received a total of twelve Drama Desk Awards and eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The musical was adapted to be performed by students by educational musical theatre consultancy firm iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.
Logan County High School in Russellville will present Shrek The Musical JR. on May 5-7 at 6 p.m. with a matinee performance at noon on May 7 at Logan County High School Cafetorium. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or on the LC GoFan Page — https://gofan.co/app/events/602114?schoolId=KY8648. For more information, please email Justin Kirby at justin.kirby@logan.kyschools.us.
