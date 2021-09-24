Russellville Independent School District has been awarded the Preschool Partnership Grant through the Division of Child Care (DCC) for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, the entire 2022-2023 school year, and the entire 2023-2024 school year. The grant totals $375,000 over the 3-year span.
The Division of Child Care (DCC) is continuing the public/private partnership grants with funding from the American Rescue Plan and an emphasis on assisting children who qualify for CCAP and children who have an IEP. The new grant also has a strong focus on supporting the social and emotional development of all children enrolled in the program through classroom curriculum and technical assistance offered through the public school system.
Goal 1: Russellville Independent School District will employ a full-time Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Social Worker who will provide services to the children in our community with special needs (ages 0-5) and their families including quality early intervention services, resources, and support needed for each child to reach his or her developmental goals.
Goal 2: Russellville Independent School District will employ a full-time Early Care Education (ECE) Coach/Parent Liaison to collaborate between childcare centers, Russellville Primary Academy, families, and community partners with the goal of increasing kindergarten readiness scores by improving the parenting skills of parents and the overall wellness and development of their children.
When asked how the district will gain from this opportunity, Dr. Steve Moats, Assistant Superintendent & Chief Academic Officer, noted that in addition to new staff to support early childhood education, “The grant will help Russellville Independent adopt new strategies to enhance the district’s existing early childhood education program; provide personalized training, coaching, and resources to our teachers and daycare staff to increase high-quality early childhood experiences for all children served wherever they are located, and improve each family’s opportunity to engage meaningfully in their child’s education.”
Michele McCloughan, principal at Russellville Primary Academy added, “Partnerships with our local daycares, families of our students, and community organizations are essential to the well-being and achievement of each child placed in our care, including helping parents prepare their children for life-long success well before they enter our doors. We are fortunate to have these additional resources to ensure our families have access to the services they need to help their children grow and learn. I can’t wait to get started!”
