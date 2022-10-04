The Russellville Independent School District will begin implementing Early Release Days throughout the school district beginning Oct. 28th. Early Release Days allow students to be dismissed from school early on specified days and provide teachers extra time in the day to work and share best practices.
Early Release time allows teachers to collaboratively plan lessons and strategies to address individual student needs, and then co-teach, observe and coach their peers. It also allows time for teachers to be provided support as they improve their practice and help students learn.
