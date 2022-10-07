Logan County Schools is excited to announce our grant acceptance and partnership with Western Kentucky University through the Project Launch Plus grant. Sixth-grade students from Adairville, Auburn, and Olmstead participated in the first ever Project Launch Plus this summer. Congratulations to Adairville students Kailynn Adler and Vincent Eaton, Auburn students Grayson Crocker, Alex Froemling, Aubrey Hendricks, John Holder, and Olmstead student Skylar Blake for participating in Project Plus Launch!

Alex Froemling and Aubrey Hendricks were also randomly selected by WKU to participate in Camp Discover and Virtual Discovery. At Camp Discover, Alex and Aubrey spent the week at WKU learning about DNA, creating their own video games, designing theme parks, and more.

