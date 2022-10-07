Logan County Schools is excited to announce our grant acceptance and partnership with Western Kentucky University through the Project Launch Plus grant. Sixth-grade students from Adairville, Auburn, and Olmstead participated in the first ever Project Launch Plus this summer. Congratulations to Adairville students Kailynn Adler and Vincent Eaton, Auburn students Grayson Crocker, Alex Froemling, Aubrey Hendricks, John Holder, and Olmstead student Skylar Blake for participating in Project Plus Launch!
Alex Froemling and Aubrey Hendricks were also randomly selected by WKU to participate in Camp Discover and Virtual Discovery. At Camp Discover, Alex and Aubrey spent the week at WKU learning about DNA, creating their own video games, designing theme parks, and more.
“My favorite was engineering class where we made all kinds of stuff,” said Alex. “In one project, we had to build a boat out of the cheapest materials and see if it would help get a person out of the mountains.”
“We did a lot of fun stuff,” said Aubrey. “I learned cool, interesting stuff in every class, and some of it I still use now. I learned how to talk to new people in my ‘Tell Me Something Interesting’ class, and I am still using that skill.”
Alex and Aubrey will have the opportunity to attend Camp Discover II next summer where they can choose new classes and reconnect with this year’s group of campers.
“I would definitely recommend it,” said Alex. “I am excited to come back next summer and make more new friends.”
Project Launch Plus is a federal grant focusing on talent development for young people of high ability (90th%ile in at least one subject area) who have had few opportunities to develop their talents and who live within three hours of WKU. Logan County Schools is one of 34 districts that received the opportunity to participate in Project Plus Launch’s first year.
Students participating in Project Launch Plus are eligible for multiple opportunities with WKU.
First, students receive an above-level assessment with educational recommendations for parents and educators. After the assessment, students are selected at random to participate in one of three summer learning opportunities: Camp Discover — a one-week residential camp at WKU July 10 — 15, 2023; Virtual Discovery — Three weeks of online learning (around three hours per week at students’ own pace) before or after Camp Discover; or Camp Discover II — A second one-week residential camp at WKU the summer following the first camp.
Parents also receive research-based information on topics to help support their children directly.
The grant covers the cost of all above-level assessments, score results and interpretations, residential camps, and all online experiences. The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU is partnering with Johns Hopkins University to bring this opportunity to students and educators. For more information, visit wku.edu/gifted/projectlaunchplus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.