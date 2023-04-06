The Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. Community Services Office is accepting applications for a $1000 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Scholarship. The CSBG Scholarship helps provide training or retraining required for the local job market. The CSBG Scholarship is open to income-eligible individuals wanting to return to school or continue their education. Scholarship benefits can be applied to fees, tuition, or textbooks at a college/university, vocational/technical school, or trade/professional program.
Applicants must live in the county in which they apply, have a high school diploma or equivalent, show proof of household income within federal poverty guidelines, and complete an application form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.