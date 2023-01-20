Four senior JROTC students at Logan County High School are creating a Hall of Heroes at the school.
1st Sgt. Austin Hankins, CSM
Earon Hudnall, Major Kyle Lutz,
LTC Samuel Larson, and LTC
Nevaeh Seawright have undertaken the task as part of a service
project.
LTC Mike Triplett explained,
“This is a JROTC Service Learning Project that teaches students about doing things for the community.”
“We do a project every semester and this was a project for the last
one, so, we’re almost done. We do projects to better our understanding of what it means to be involved
in our community. So this is a community thing,” said LTC
Larson, the one responsible for creating the project and is the
project leader. After graduation,
he plans to major in creative writing and is considering continuing his ROTC involvement.
“We usually do the same service learning projects every year, and this is our graduating class, so we wanted to do something different that would carry on each year — someone’s photo is going on the wall each year — that’s what we’re hoping for,” said LTC Seawright. She plans to spend time in Texas after graduation.
CSM Hudnall said, “This project was created to recognize all Logan County graduates who went into a service field and maybe didn’t get the recognition they deserve. So we wanted to make a wall to show that we support them and what they do.” She plans to become a JAG Officer through the Army National Guard.
1st Sgt Hankins said, “We are involved in many things in the community such as Veteran’s Day activities. Doing those things encouraged me to do something here for new students to see and get inspired from in the future.” After high school, he plans to join the Army with a goal of joining the special forces.
Major Lutz said, “Honoring the graduates who went on to serve is the reason we’re doing this project.” He plans to become a software engineer after graduation.
The project isn’t limited to just graduates of the current Logan County High School or to military service.
LTC Triplett informed the group of a submission for a county student who graduated from a two-room school north
of Lewisburg in the 1920s.
“This veteran served in
World War II with Patton. So,
as long as they graduated in
the Logan County School system, they’re going on the wall,” said Triplett.
If you or a loved one graduated from a Logan
County School, regardless of the year, and you’d like to be included in this project, submit a 5x7 photograph. Make sure to include the individual’s name, graduating year, branch of the military or type of service (police, fire, EMS, etc.) and the years served. If you would like to include information on the career or life the service member, those will be placed behind the photos and act as a time capsule. For more information, you may email mike.triplett@logan.kyschools.us to contact LTC Mike Triplett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.