The Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted its first “Men In Business” luncheon on Wednesday, July 13, at the Logan County Extension Offices.
Chamber President Keith Batchelor and Chamber Executive Director Polly Steenbergen welcomed over 60 area businessmen to the event. Prayer was offered by Mr. Batchelor who also led attendees in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
A delicious lunch was served by Townhouse BBQ; everyone enjoyed their pulled pork, chicken, and sides accompanied by beverages and dessert.
The Chamber thanks Mr. Dion Houchins, CEO of Houchens Industries, who served as Executive Vice President for 11 years before being named CEO and Chairman of the Board in April of 2020. Houchins delivered an informative and interesting speech, later taking part in a Question-and-Answer session with attendees.
To conclude the event, door prizes donated by Rolling Hills, Pratt’s Auto, and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce were awarded.
Chamber Executive Director Polly Steenbergen expressed her thanks to volunteers and the program sponsors — H&H Sheet Metal, Service One Credit Union, Ventra Plastics, Flex N Gate, WRUS, Darling Ingredients, Carr Riggs and Ingram, Kirby Funeral Services, Logan Aluminum, Logan County Tourism, Logan Memorial Hospital, South Central Bank, LTC Connect, Edward Jones-Keith Batchelor, and Summers & Son Funeral Home.
The Logan County Chamber is Logan County’s largest nonprofit business organization. The Chamber opened its doors in 1939 and has helped businesses grow and thrive in our community for over 80 years. We have made it our mission to promote and develop strong vibrant businesses creating the best quality of life for all of Logan County.
Our members are actively involved in every aspect of the community and we invite you to browse our Membership Directory to see which of our members might serve your business needs. Whether you live in or away from Logan County, you will find our website is a valuable resource for information and contacts.
Our office is located at 116 S. Main St., inside the Historic Harrison-Hite Building, circa 1887, on the square in Russellville, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.