Wilbur Powell, President and Chairman of the Logan County Good Samaritan Board thanks Russellville and Logan County for supporting the local non-profit over the years and hopes they continue as plans for a new building are in the works.
“You have partnered with us since our beginning in February 1997,” said Powell. “Without the support of churches, individuals, businesses, and foundations, we would not have survived, not to mention the enormous growth that we have experienced.”
Logan County’s Good Samaritan is a Christian benevolent organization that strives to provide, upon proper evaluation, the assistance of food, emergency housing, emergency transportation, or household necessities for residents of Logan County. It also assists clients in locating the proper local and state agencies to meet their needs.
Pre-COVID peak, the agency was ministering to more than 450 families per month with food and financial services. In addition, Good Samaritan has provided a free tax service for thirteen years through the Vita Program. Currently, anyone making $56,000 or less annually can get their taxes done at no cost. The non-profit also provides a workforce service center that allows anyone looking for a job to come to the facility and scan for job opportunities anywhere in the area.
“Because of our growth, we have outgrown our space and desperately need to add to our facility,” said Powell. “Food, when it is delivered, is being taken across town for storage at a rented facility and brought back to our facility as needed.”
Logan County Good Samaritan has been able to purchase a lot on the east side of its property, thanks to the generosity of a local businessman and his wife who provided the total amount. A survey company did the work for and a local attorney combined the deeds all at no cost to Good Samaritan who had funds for the removal of the burned-out house on the property.
Plans were to build a facility 60 x 120 feet that would provide space for a warehouse and offices. The lowest bid was $525,000. The board has now decided to build in two phases. The first phase will consist of a 60 x 80-foot climate-controlled warehouse with roughed-in plumbing. If able to engage some volunteer labor, the board believes that can be done for about $200,000. Logan County’s Good Samaritan received a generous grant from the Carpenter Foundation in the amount of $50,000. The agency will need to raise about another $150,000.
“I said earlier that our relationship with the community has been a partnership from the beginning,” said Powell adding, “We have received funds from numerous local entities, including churches, individuals, businesses, and foundations. We have even received stock on two occasions that we properly sold and at least one small inheritance. Can you help us now? Logan County Good Samaritan is a 501C-3 organization and every dollar that you give is tax-deductible. No amount is too small. Whatever you can do will be greatly appreciated.” Be sure to write building on the memo line of your check.
If you have additional questions about our ministries and the space needed, you can talk with Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Logan County’s Good Samaritan between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 270-725-9002. You can also reach Powell any time at 270-725-7020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.