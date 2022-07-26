Amos, Brandon J.-07/14/2022-serving bench warrent obs
Anderson, James r.-07/14/2022-improper registration plate-no registration plates-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-oper mtr vehicle u/influence alc/drugs/etc. .08 — 1st off
Caradine, James R-07/18/2022-fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree(identify-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (heroin)
Cook, Megan L.-07/20/2022-hold for other
Danes, Aaron Christopher-07/20/2022-reckless driving-careless driving-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Duncan, Jayden M.-07/18/2022-failure to appear
Espy, Laura A.-07/16/2022-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Foster, Joi Charmaine-07/19/2022 -failure to appear
Henderson, Pamela D.-07/16/2022-no operators-moped license-failure to wear seat belts-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine)
Jolicoeur, Kevin Dewayne-07/15/2022-hold for other
Pedraza Hernandez, Sergio-07/19/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Rogers, Dylan E.-07/16/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-improper display of registration plates-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off
Smith, Jeffery Lynn-07/15/2022 -disregarding traffic cont dev-traffic light-reckless driving-no registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to appear-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Smith, Jerry W.07/19/2022-failure to appear
Wilson, James A.-07/20/2022-hold for other
