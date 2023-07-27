Todd County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with the state of Kentucky Friday that will provide an additional $15 million in funding for the natural gas pipeline project. The $115 million project, announced by Governor Beshear in late 2022, will run through five western Kentucky counties, including Todd County on US Highway 79 north of Guthrie.

According to Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield, right of way purchases have already been made and installation of the pipeline could begin as early as next year.

