Todd County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with the state of Kentucky Friday that will provide an additional $15 million in funding for the natural gas pipeline project. The $115 million project, announced by Governor Beshear in late 2022, will run through five western Kentucky counties, including Todd County on US Highway 79 north of Guthrie.
According to Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield, right of way purchases have already been made and installation of the pipeline could begin as early as next year.
In its regularly scheduled meeting, the Court also approved a $150 yearly membership for seven devices that will allow additional county emergency personnel to be connected to the Active 911 system.
Larry Clinard, Assistant Chief of the Todd County Rescue Squad was appointed Chief after Mark Hampton abruptly resigned. Clinard is a 14-year member of the squad.
The court also voted to approve Ordinance 23-04 that changes the speed limit on Stratton Road to 25 MPH and to allow the annexation of a 45.856 acre tract of land between US79 and KY294 in Guthrie into the city of Guthrie. The annexation, requested by the property owner, will allow for the construction of a residential housing complex on the property.
The county’s tire amnesty program has been postponed until Spring 2024, although county leaders do hope to conduct a smaller amnesty program sometime this fall.
The Fiscal County will meet again July 28.
