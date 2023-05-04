The Caladonia “Calie” (Woodward) Pendleton quilt’s travels have ended as it now has a new home where it will be cared for and shared with others for decades to come.
Last fall, Brenda Longhofer, a Butler County resident, contacted the Logan County Archives about reuniting this quilted treasure with its family. Through research, local veterinarian Dr. Bill Smith was identified as a descendant of Callie’s. Her granddaughter, Pearl (Pyle) Gaines is Bill’s grandmother.
Having no idea this item existed, Bill admitted he was shocked to see it for the first time. “I expected the colors to be heavily faded due to the quilt’s age. Instead, they were so vibrant, and that was very unexpected!” he said.
During that meeting, Longhofer and Smith discussed the possibility of Smith purchasing the quilt and bringing it back into the family. At that time, Smith said, “The asking price isn’t a problem for us, but no one truly wants to own the quilt. We would never use it.”
They also wished to have the quilt professionally viewed and appraised, which was done earlier this year by Vickie Coleman of Bluegrass Quilt Appraisal in Lexington. After receiving Coleman’s report, Smith and Longhofer came to an agreement and Smith and other family members purchased the quilt last week. However, the family’s possession of the quilt was short-lived. “I owned it for 4 hours,” said Smith.
“After consulting with nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, it was decided the best home for it would be where other people could enjoy it,” explained Smith. He continued, “No one felt they could take good care of it and store it properly or not as well or any better than a museum.” The proud new owner is the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University (WKU) in Bowling Green, Ky.
Brent Björkman, Director of the Kentucky Museum and the Kentucky Folklife Program, said, “Henry Hardin Cherry was the first president of WKU and one of his ideas was the Kentucky Museum for Kentuckians to know about Kentucky.”
“Having the Pendleton Quilt here, and Dr. Smith giving this, is something extraordinary to continue this idea about longevity of our people and creativity that’s in or midst,” continued Björkman, who added, “Students and community members can come and take pride in the place we live and in having somebody be the donor of something like this, and to know we’re going to take care of it.”
According to Björkman, WKU has a long legacy and the largest historical quilt collection in the Commonwealth. “To be able to add to that something that is such a grand piece is completely exceptional. I think it’s good for the donor, we’re so grateful to them and we’re going to share this with lots of people over the years,” he said.
Sandra Staebell, the Museum Registrar and Collections Curator, said, “The Caledonia (Woodward) Pendleton Crazy Quilt is important for several reasons. Number one it’s exquisitely done, the woman really knew how to arrange colors, choose motifs and work her needle. So I think that’s important, because it’s a document of one of the major creative outlets women from the 1880s had.” She continued, “It was a way for her to make a textile showcase treasure for her home. They didn’t have many opportunities to sing their praises, but this was one way she could sing her praise.”
“It also enhances our collection because we have one of the most important quilt collections in the state and there are some important and unique aspects of this quilt. Even though we have a number of crazy quilts, it’s not exactly like any other. It has some differences. It’s important when studying quilts that you have the sense of variety, scale, and the choices because that gives you the bigger picture of what quilt making was at that time,” added Staebell.
Speaking as a quilt expert on the Pendleton Quilt, Vickie Coleman said, “When I saw this quilt I knew immediately it was one of the best crazy quilts I’d ever seen. I’ve only seen one better and it was in another museum. What excited me about this quilt was the story behind it and how it was coming home,” whose passion for these works of art was evident as tears threatened to spill onto her cheeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.