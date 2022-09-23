RUSNWS-09-23-22 Hill Sentenced 1

A Bowling Green man was sentenced today to 16 years and 8 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and other drug trafficking-related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Task Force Director Tommy Loving of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement.

