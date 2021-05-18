Taylor Borders is making a big impression on her community and in the lives of babies despite being just a little girl herself.
Nine-year-old Taylor has already collected and dominated $7,500 to Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Russellville and its mission of helping families.
In January 2020, a video was played at Taylor’s church on Sanctity of Life Sunday. It was a video about Life Choice Pregnancy Center and its mission. Taylor (age eight at the time) intently listened and paid close attention to that video. Soon after she began asking questions about how she could raise money to donate to Life Choice.
Taylor has a passion for art so she came up with an idea to sell her drawings and paintings. She created a video to share with some family and friends explaining her fundraiser and quickly went to work creating her artwork to sell. Over the course of a few months, she raised $3,000 for Life Choice in the spring of 2020.
Earlier this year Taylor learned how to make string art. She again expressed the desire to raise money for Life Choice Pregnancy Center by selling her string art. She insisted on using some of her Christmas money to purchase the supplies needed to make her string art creations.
When asked what made her want to raise money for Life Choice she simply replied, “I want to help Life Choice because I want to help momma’s and their babies. I like to draw and be creative and I thought I could use my creativity to help Life Choice.”
Taylor shared her fundraising idea with some family members, friends, and church family and ended up raising a total of $4,500 for Life Choice this spring.
“I hope that other people will use their talents to have fundraisers and raise money for Life Choice too,” said Taylor.
Taylor has expressed a desire to one day work at Life Choice while continuing her passion for creating art.
“We are grateful for Taylor’s compassion for others and for all those that generously supported her efforts and gave to Life Choice. We fully support their mission and the work they do for women, babies, and families. Taylor is already thinking up ideas for her next fundraiser project,” said Ashley Borders, Taylor’s mother.
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center is a non-denominational, faith-based space where mothers and fathers can go to receive help through counseling, pregnancy testing, ministry, and adoption referral. A place where they will feel supported, not judged. A place where they can receive assistance before and after having their babies. The center is equipped with faith and filled with passion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.